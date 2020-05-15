Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairperson briefs governor on children welfare initiatives

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor's House on Friday and briefed him about the bureau's initiatives for children protection during pandemic and development projects

She apprised the governor about the working and recent achievements of the bureau and added that steps were also being taken to control the spread of coronavirus among the children at the children welfare home.

The governor expressed satisfaction over bureau's arrangements for children. He also appreciated the provincial government initiative for giving shelter to the homeless children.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that children were future of the nation and it was in his notice that the bureau was making good arrangements for children's health and education. He said that Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was very concerned about children's future and it was its top priority to protect their rights.