UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Briefs Governor On Children Welfare Initiatives

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:01 PM

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) chairperson briefs governor on children welfare initiatives

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor's House on Friday and briefed him about the bureau's initiatives for children protection during pandemic and development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor's House on Friday and briefed him about the bureau's initiatives for children protection during pandemic and development projects.

She apprised the governor about the working and recent achievements of the bureau and added that steps were also being taken to control the spread of coronavirus among the children at the children welfare home.

The governor expressed satisfaction over bureau's arrangements for children. He also appreciated the provincial government initiative for giving shelter to the homeless children.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that children were future of the nation and it was in his notice that the bureau was making good arrangements for children's health and education. He said that Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was very concerned about children's future and it was its top priority to protect their rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Education Punjab Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB court summons Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Yousaf Gi ..

4 minutes ago

District Administration conducts 850 raids against ..

24 seconds ago

Turkish Defense Minister Says Ceasefire in Syria's ..

25 seconds ago

Increasing local transmission of coronavirus matte ..

27 seconds ago

No downgrading of Pakistan's B3 rating by Moody's: ..

10 minutes ago

US to restrict Huawei development of semiconductor ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.