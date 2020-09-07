UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Protection, Welfare Bureau Marks Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:27 PM

Child protection, welfare bureau marks Defence Day

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau organized a ceremony to celebrate 55th Defence Day to pay tribute to the armed forces for their valour during 1965 war here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau organized a ceremony to celebrate 55th Defence Day to pay tribute to the armed forces for their valour during 1965 war here on Monday.

Focal Person for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Multan and District President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing, Asifa Saleem was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Asifa Saleem paid tribute to armed forces and martyrs of the country who rendered sacrifices for defence of the motherland.

She said people were fearless because armed forces were not only safeguarding our boarders but also fighting terrorism.

She added that brave armed force of the country defeated evil designs of the enemy during 1965 war. She added that our nation stands by our armed forces to defeat any aggression or external threat.

Asifa said kids of child protection and welfare bureau presented different tableaus to pay tribute to martyrs of the country.

She also distributed prizes among children while special prayers were made during the ceremony for progress, prosperity and sovereignty of the country.

District Officer Child Protection Bureau Fayyaz Ahmed Butt and other concerned officers were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Progress Fayyaz Ahmed Women Defence Day

Recent Stories

From Photography to Fast Charging, HUAWEI Y9a is a ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Salam Beirut&#039; allocates $100,000 to mig ..

44 minutes ago

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift schem ..

2 minutes ago

Minor boy killed

2 minutes ago

LG Deptt to be fully digitalized soon: Bangash

2 minutes ago

Mexico reports 4,614 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.