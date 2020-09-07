Child protection, welfare bureau marks Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau organized a ceremony to celebrate 55th Defence Day to pay tribute to the armed forces for their valour during 1965 war here on Monday.

Focal Person for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Multan and District President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing, Asifa Saleem was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Asifa Saleem paid tribute to armed forces and martyrs of the country who rendered sacrifices for defence of the motherland.

She said people were fearless because armed forces were not only safeguarding our boarders but also fighting terrorism.

She added that brave armed force of the country defeated evil designs of the enemy during 1965 war. She added that our nation stands by our armed forces to defeat any aggression or external threat.

Asifa said kids of child protection and welfare bureau presented different tableaus to pay tribute to martyrs of the country.

She also distributed prizes among children while special prayers were made during the ceremony for progress, prosperity and sovereignty of the country.

District Officer Child Protection Bureau Fayyaz Ahmed Butt and other concerned officers were also present in the ceremony.