Child protection, welfare unit inaugurated in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), in collaboration with UNICEF, marked a pivotal milestone on Thursday with the inauguration of a child protection unit in district Swat.

This significant event brought together key stakeholders, government officials, civil society representatives, and children from the district to celebrate the establishment of a vital office dedicated to safeguarding children's rights, protection and promoting their well-being.

The ceremony commenced with an opening address by Shehzad Mehboob, Deputy Commissioner of Swat, who warmly welcomed the attendees and emphasized the critical role of the child protection unit in ensuring the safety and protection of children in the region.

He further pledged full cooperation and coordination from the district administration to support the unit in its ongoing efforts to protect children, both in his capacity as district administrator and chairman district child protection committee.

During the event, Mr.Ijaz Muhammad Khan,Deputy Chief Protection Officer of the KPCPWC,delivered a presentation on the evolution of the Child Protection System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with in the legal framework of the province.

He highlighted that the provincial government has successfully established fully operational Child Protection Units in 21 districts, with more units already in the pipeline to be established in the rest of the districts in the province.

He further shared that KPCPWC has provided different services to 32,564 children at risk of protection and violence in the province so far.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, underscored the vision of the Child Protection System and a comprehensive approach to supporting KPCPWC for leading on this process in KP and aiming for the safety and welfare of children across the province.

He expressed that as we inaugurate this Child Protection Unit today, it marks the beginning of a journey where we, as a community, work relentlessly to create a safe and nurturing environment for our children and also emphasized on the need for children and community engagement in this regards.

The program also featured Irfanullah, Regional Police Officer Malakand Division who addressed the audience highlighting the role of police in child protection system. He further emphasized that protection is the Primary responsibility of police and protection of vulnerable children is even more significant.

Wisam Hazeem, Program Manager UNICEF Peshawar congratulated the child protection unit Swat for organizing the inauguration event and also expressed that UNICEF is keenly looking forward to continue its ongoing support to KP government in the area.

Wisam also appreciated KPCPWC and the Minister for Social Welfare providing leadership and vision for continuing to fully develop the child protection system in the province and also urged them for enhancing the financial support the KPCPWC need in this regards.

The event concluded with remarks from the Chief Guest, Umara Khan, Additional Secretary Social Welfare, SE and WE. He commended the efforts of the KPCPWC and highlighted the government's focus on protecting vulnerable children in the province.

He assured continued support for the Child Protection System to create a safer environment for children.

Several children, including those from Zamung Kor Swat and Khpal Kor foundation Swat attended the event and presented performances on stage. To honor their participation, the children were presented with medals as a token of encouragement and appreciation.

This initiative reaffirms the commitment of the KPCPWC and the Ministry of Social Welfare to create a safer and more protective environment for all children in the province, paving the way for a brighter and more secure future.

APP/adi