Child Protection, Welfare Unit Inaugurated In Swat
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), in collaboration with UNICEF, marked a pivotal milestone on Thursday with the inauguration of a child protection unit in district Swat.
This significant event brought together key stakeholders, government officials, civil society representatives, and children from the district to celebrate the establishment of a vital office dedicated to safeguarding children's rights, protection and promoting their well-being.
The ceremony commenced with an opening address by Shehzad Mehboob, Deputy Commissioner of Swat, who warmly welcomed the attendees and emphasized the critical role of the child protection unit in ensuring the safety and protection of children in the region.
He further pledged full cooperation and coordination from the district administration to support the unit in its ongoing efforts to protect children, both in his capacity as district administrator and chairman district child protection committee.
During the event, Mr.Ijaz Muhammad Khan,Deputy Chief Protection Officer of the KPCPWC,delivered a presentation on the evolution of the Child Protection System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with in the legal framework of the province.
He highlighted that the provincial government has successfully established fully operational Child Protection Units in 21 districts, with more units already in the pipeline to be established in the rest of the districts in the province.
He further shared that KPCPWC has provided different services to 32,564 children at risk of protection and violence in the province so far.
Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, underscored the vision of the Child Protection System and a comprehensive approach to supporting KPCPWC for leading on this process in KP and aiming for the safety and welfare of children across the province.
He expressed that as we inaugurate this Child Protection Unit today, it marks the beginning of a journey where we, as a community, work relentlessly to create a safe and nurturing environment for our children and also emphasized on the need for children and community engagement in this regards.
The program also featured Irfanullah, Regional Police Officer Malakand Division who addressed the audience highlighting the role of police in child protection system. He further emphasized that protection is the Primary responsibility of police and protection of vulnerable children is even more significant.
Wisam Hazeem, Program Manager UNICEF Peshawar congratulated the child protection unit Swat for organizing the inauguration event and also expressed that UNICEF is keenly looking forward to continue its ongoing support to KP government in the area.
Wisam also appreciated KPCPWC and the Minister for Social Welfare providing leadership and vision for continuing to fully develop the child protection system in the province and also urged them for enhancing the financial support the KPCPWC need in this regards.
The event concluded with remarks from the Chief Guest, Umara Khan, Additional Secretary Social Welfare, SE and WE. He commended the efforts of the KPCPWC and highlighted the government's focus on protecting vulnerable children in the province.
He assured continued support for the Child Protection System to create a safer environment for children.
Several children, including those from Zamung Kor Swat and Khpal Kor foundation Swat attended the event and presented performances on stage. To honor their participation, the children were presented with medals as a token of encouragement and appreciation.
This initiative reaffirms the commitment of the KPCPWC and the Ministry of Social Welfare to create a safer and more protective environment for all children in the province, paving the way for a brighter and more secure future.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPCVE organizes seminar on prevention of drug abuse12 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers for Tank police’s martyres offered12 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister represents Federal Govt at Grand Jirga in CM House12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Minister with high-level govt cum business delegation calls on Army Chief12 minutes ago
-
Health facilities being upgraded in district : DHO21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan largest space festivities concludes at IST22 minutes ago
-
UoS holds seminar on media32 minutes ago
-
Officers of 36th SMC visit BISP office32 minutes ago
-
NPCIHA Tando Adam organizes rally32 minutes ago
-
Police recover drugs in Chichawatni32 minutes ago
-
Two involved in online blackmailing arrested42 minutes ago
-
75% challans of 2024 cases submitted in courts: SSP Rawalpindi42 minutes ago