Child Recovered, Kidnapper Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) ::The police on Monday recovered a five-year-old boy, kidnapped from Topi area two days ago and arrested the kidnapper.

A statement from the DPO Office said the five-year-old boy, Atif, son of Nemat Ullha was kidnapped on November 18 from Topi area.

Following the strict directive of the DPO Swabi, Captain (R) Najmul Hassan, the police initiated the investigation into the case on scientific lines.

Meanwhile, the police received a call about the presence of the child in Zarobi area.

The police recovered the child from the room of a tube-well.

Later, the kidnapper identified as Baseer, resident of Zarobi was also arrested.

The kidnapper has confessed the crime while further legal proceedings against him were initiated.

