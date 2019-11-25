Child recovered, kidnappers arrested in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The police Monday recovered a seven-year old child who was abducted ten days ago for ransom.

District Police Officer, Wahid Mahmood addressing a press conference said that three abductors detained during the successful operations were relatives of the kidnapped child.

He said that seven-year old child Muhammad Fahad son of Yasin, permanent resident of Qadri Banda Thall tehsil, was kidnapped from playground in KDA Kohat sector 1, on November 14. The child was kidnapped for ransom.

The police initially arrested one abductor Raees son of Spin Gul resident of Qadri Banda Tall from Neway Kale village, hangu road kohat, in a successful operation, who also named two other abductors involved in the kidnapping.

The DPO said police team conducted another successful operation with the help of intelligence agencies on Indus Highway and also arrested two other abductors Waqas and Naeem, residents of Qadri Banda when they were coming from Peshawar in public transport and and recovered the kidnapped child from their possession. The three kidnappers had been formally named in the child abduction case and further investigation have been started , the DPO said.