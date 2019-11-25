UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Recovered, Kidnappers Arrested In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:36 PM

Child recovered, kidnappers arrested in Kohat

The police Monday recovered a seven-year old child who was abducted ten days ago for ransom

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The police Monday recovered a seven-year old child who was abducted ten days ago for ransom.

District Police Officer, Wahid Mahmood addressing a press conference said that three abductors detained during the successful operations were relatives of the kidnapped child.

He said that seven-year old child Muhammad Fahad son of Yasin, permanent resident of Qadri Banda Thall tehsil, was kidnapped from playground in KDA Kohat sector 1, on November 14. The child was kidnapped for ransom.

The police initially arrested one abductor Raees son of Spin Gul resident of Qadri Banda Tall from Neway Kale village, hangu road kohat, in a successful operation, who also named two other abductors involved in the kidnapping.

The DPO said police team conducted another successful operation with the help of intelligence agencies on Indus Highway and also arrested two other abductors Waqas and Naeem, residents of Qadri Banda when they were coming from Peshawar in public transport and and recovered the kidnapped child from their possession. The three kidnappers had been formally named in the child abduction case and further investigation have been started , the DPO said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Kidnapping Road Hangu Kohat November From

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

7 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific and Rove Hotels go all-out for Filipi ..

11 minutes ago

HCSTSI demands SITE filter plant activation

4 minutes ago

Indian doctors remove giant 7.4 kilo kidney from m ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 25 N ..

4 minutes ago

12 projects of 610 MW electricity near to start in ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.