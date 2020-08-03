UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Child recovered safe from 120-foot deep borehole

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A Rescue 1122 team on Monday safely recovered a two and half -year-old child who had fallen into a 120-foot deep and only wide borehole drilled into the ground for pumping out water at Bewel village Gujar Khan.

According to spokesman, the rescuers of 1122 have pulled out a two and half year old child identified as Muhammad Essa son of Sikandar Mehmood from 120 feet boring-well alive when the child accidentally fell into deep hole.

Soon after incident, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene. After hectic efforts the rescuers managed to pull out the child alive from deep well and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. However, the rescuers said the child was safe and suffered no injury during the operation.

