Child Recovered;36 Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Child recovered;36 suspects arrested in Karachi

The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested an absconder among 36 suspects and recovered a reportedly kidnapped six-year-old child, Nazeer Ahmed here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The West zone Police-Karachi have arrested an absconder among 36 suspects and recovered a reportedly kidnapped six-year-old child, Nazeer Ahmed here.

The child was recovered and suspects were arrested during the last 24 hours in routine snap checking and patrolling here, said a spokesperson to the DIG West on Wednesday.

The police have recovered five pistols, 14 live rounds,5.075 kgs marijuana, 12 mobile phones, Rs 76,040 cash, two motorcycles and different types of Gutka/Mawa (chewing Tobacco)from the arrested suspects.

