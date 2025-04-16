Child Reunited With Family
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A child was reunited with his parents on Wednesday, hours after he was reported to police as missing.
Muzaffargarh police received a call on '15' regarding the disappearance of a child Subhan, son of Pervaiz Akhtar.
DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmad issued instructions to find the child and Civil Lines police, led SHO Rana Kamran Ahmad, traced the child and handed him over to his parents. Parents thanked the DPO and the police team that found the child.
APP/shn
