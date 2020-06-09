Child reunited with parents by Punjab Safe Cities Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Safe Cities Authority's 'Lost and Found Center' reunited a missing child with his family here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority's 'Lost and Found Center' reunited a missing child with his family here.

According to PSCA spokesman, a five-year-old missing child was spotted by a citizen in Anwar Market, Peco Road, Hanjarwal.

The child got lost while playing in the street recently. The citizen reported to 15 Helpline and the childwas handed over to the parents.

The spokesperson urged general public to report lost or found persons at 15 emergency helpline.