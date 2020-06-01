Child right activists demand not to open schools unless following of WHO safety guidelines

The child rights activists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded that Schools should not be reopened in the province unless key measures are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The child rights activists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have demanded that Schools should not be reopened in the province unless key measures are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Civil Society demanded that no private and government schools be reopened unless school administration have made commitment for strict following of WHO recommended guidelines.

The protection of children and educational facilities is particularly important. Precautions are necessary to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in school settings; however, care must also be taken to avoid stigmatizing students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus, the statement added.

It is important to mention that WHO and UNICEF have issued guidance on the prevention and control of COVID-19 in schools which need to be followed in letter and spirit.

Qamar Naseem Program Coordinator Blue Veins said that "Deciding to close, partially close or reopen schools should be guided by a risk-based approach to maximize the educational and health benefit for students, teachers, staff, and the wider community, and help prevent a new outbreak of COVID-19 in the community".

Imran Takkar child rights activist said, "The crucial factor allowing school re-openings around the world has been the presence of well-functioning local test, trace, and isolate protocols.

Inclusive and early collaboration between the school and the community is needed to develop and implement necessary measures.

It will be important to maintain flexibility and modify approaches as needed and to ensure learning and sharing of good practices".