Child Rights Cacus to focus on online harassment: Convener Mehnaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Convener of Parliamentary Cacus on Child Rights Mehnaz Akbar Aziz on Thursday said the establishment of 1st ever Parliamentary Cacus on Child Rights was due to special focus and efforts of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

She said this cacus drew its roots from resolution tabled by children in the session of Children Assembly on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee Celeberation in Parliament House.

She expressed these views while chairing the 1st meeting of Parliamentary Cacus on Child Rights in Parliament House here.

Convener Mehnaz briefly presented the basic goals and objectives of Parliamentary Cacus on Child Rights.

She said this Cacus would focus on legislating for securing Child Rights , ensuring oversight functions and having effective coordination with all provinces regarding implementation of Child Rights.

She said violation of child rights was on rise especially issue of online harrassment would be focus of this cacus.

Chairperson of National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afsha Tehseen briefed the participants regarding basic functions and challanges being faced by NCRC.

She said the cases regarding violation on child rights was on rise and there was need to ensure more proactive role of Cacus on Child rights.

She also congratulated NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for his concern to protect child rights and for establishing 1st Parliamentary Cacus on Child Rights.

The 1st meeting was attended by MNAs Mohsin Dawar, Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Mhammad Abu Bakar, Dr. Aysha Ghaus Pasha and Chairperson of NCRC Afsha Tehseen.