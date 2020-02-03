UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Rights Movement For Strengthening Of Children Protection System

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:42 PM

Child Rights Movement for strengthening of children protection system

The Child Rights Movement (CRM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday called for strengthening of child protection system under KP child protection and welfare Act 2010 to curb the growing incident of children molestation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Child Rights Movement (CRM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday called for strengthening of child protection system under KP child protection and welfare Act 2010 to curb the growing incident of children molestation in the province.

CRM a non-governmental organization KP is a coalition of over 50 civil society organizations working for protection and promotion of child rights across the province.

Khursheed Bano Coordinator CRM said unfortunately Civil society keeps highlighting issues of child abuse and molestation, adding that CRM strongly condemn the phenomena of child abuse and demanded for a strengthen child protection system.

Muhammad Ayub Blue Veins organization said that, Child protection systems are made up of a set of components that if properly coordinated, can work together to strengthen the protective environment around each child.

Ayub further said that, there is a need that the KP government should ensure strengthening of KP Child Protection Commission, allocate enough funds to establish child protection units and child protection courts in all the 35 districts.

Imran Takkar of Group Development Pakistan said that the KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 is a comprehensive law, while under the said law a commission has also been established but according to the law regular quarterly meetings of the commission is not taking place.

He further emphasized that parents and community at large should be more aware that sexual abuse is a reality that their child is not safe anywhere at any time.

He said that there is a dire need of working with civil society, media and other stakeholders on priority basis to prevent the issue.

Imran called for joining hands by the government and civil society to create extensive awareness among the key stakeholder's children, parents and teachers.

He said material about how to protect oneself from abuse should be included in the curriculum in a culturally sensitive manner. Similarly, school can play a major role in spreading awareness as well keeping in view preventing the issue of child sexual abuse.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

16 minutes ago

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters to organize "Izhar-e-Y ..

4 minutes ago

Edhi donates Rs20 million to help establish Burns ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese company eager to construct cheap houses fo ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue clarifies news about fake ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.