MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Child Rights Committee (CRC) in collaboration with Civil Society Forum and Government Iqbal Secondary school organized a child rights children rally on the eve of World Children's Day Nov-20 (Saturday).

Speaking on this occasion, Coordinator Child Rights Committee (CRC), Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Women Social Leader, Gulnaz Kashif and Educationist Professor Inayat Ali Qureshi said that the protection of children's rights was responsibility of all of us.

They further said that any violence on children was against human values ??and the entire nation including state institutions must play its role to prevent it.

The children chanted slogans in favour of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and children's rights. The children's charter of demand was presented.

On this occasion, Shumaila Ayaz Shah, Dr Farooq Langah, Waqas Farid and others were also present.