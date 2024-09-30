Open Menu

Child Safety Centre Reunites 10-year Old Girl With Parents

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A 10-year-old abandoned girl was reunited with her parents through the efforts of the Virtual Center for Child Safety.

According to details, the girl had come to Lahore to stay with her relatives. After a disagreement, she left the house and got lost. A citizen found the abandoned girl and immediately called the police helpline at 15. The Virtual Center for Child Safety, established at Safe City, dispatched police to the location. The police took the girl into protective custody and started searching for her family.

The girl was very distressed and unable to provide her home address. The Virtual Center for Child Safety circulated the girl's pictures and other information to all districts. Police successfully located the girl's parents in the suburban village of Bhakkar. After verification, the police handed over the girl to her family.

In case of missing children or finding abandoned children, call the police helpline at 15 and press 3 to contact the Virtual Center for Child Safety.

