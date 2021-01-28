Child seen driving jeep on social media traced by traffic police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Multan Zafar Buzdar was able to have a jeep impounded Thursday, a day after noticing a video of a child driving the four wheeler on a city road in an awkwardly dangerous posture, police said.

The video showed the child was so small that he had to keep standing while driving so his feet could have access to accelerator and brake paddle.

According to a statement issued by CTO Zafar Buzdar, soon after noticing the video that had gone viral on social media, CTO formed two committees to identify the four-wheeler and the family that owned it.

The committees successfully traced the vehicle and impounded it in cantonment police station under 115MVO by Thursday afternoon.

The father and his son appeared voluntarily before the CTO where father submitted an affidavit promising not to repeat such an act.

CTO Buzdar gave a brief counseling to the child advising him to avoid recurrence of auch act and warned the family elders to refrain from such practices in future.

Further legal proceedings were underway.