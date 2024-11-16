Child Specialist Stresses Balanced Diet For Healthy Life
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) As soon as the mercury level goes down and winter sets in, individuals need to be more careful of what they eat as healthy and a well-balanced diet can play a vital role in keeping ailments away in winter.
Talking to APP, a child specialist and gynecologist, Dr. Fozia, from a private hospital in Sillanwali, said that people must avoid excessive amounts of fried food and too much of deep fried dishes like 'samosas', 'pakoras', 'jalebis' and 'halwa'; instead fresh fruits and vegetables should be eaten more in winter.
The medical expert also recommend the consumption of fish, particularly in winter as it contains protein, vitamins, and nutrients which can lower blood pressure and help reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke. She said that fruit and vegetables are an excellent source of important vitamins and minerals including vitamin A, C, folate, iron and calcium.
Maximum use should be made of orange and guava as these are rich sources of vitamin C. Moreover, several vegetables are known to actually prevent cancer, heart disease and other diseases, she added.
'White' carbohydrate foods such as cakes, cookies, white pasta, rice and breads should be avoided instead one should switch to wholesome wholegrain varieties in winter to maintain a healthy weight and keep oneself full for longer, she said.
She also recommended dry fruit because they contain lot of fats, almonds and walnuts are source of healthy fat and may be taken in moderation. Cashewnuts keep a check on heart ailments and has beneficial effect on inflammation, teeth and bone disorders. Walnuts are also known as brain food, are rich in omega-3 and contain good lipids. They are also useful in asthma and high cholesterol, she said.
Dr.Fozia explains: "Vitamin D is very important but in modern lifestyle now we don't get the same amount of sunlight exposure, we don't go outside much, when we do we tend to cover up and sun cream blocks vitamin D manufacture," she added.
She says most breakfast cereals are fortified with vitamin D which does help, but generally we don't eat enough vitamin D containing foods like oily fish and eggs to get our recommended dose, she concluded.
