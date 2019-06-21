UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Specialist Stresses For Making ORS Integral Part To Cope With Diarrhea In Summer

Fri 21st June 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A prominent child specialist Friday stressed the need for making Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) integral part to cope with diarrhea as Diarrhea leads to excessive loss of nutrients from body even though a child may have consumed sufficient quantity of calories or nutrients.

Diarrhea can be dangerous if not managed properly because it drains water and salts from your child's body, he said while talking to Private news channel Dr Abdul Ghaffar said .

If these fluids are not replaced quickly, your child can become dehydrated and may need to be hospitalized, he added.

Expert also urged the policy makers as well as general public to realize that diarrhea is not simply a disease but an emergency condition, killing a child in every five minutes round the year.

He explained, Diarrhea germs spread easily from person to person, and especially from child to child, adding, they usually spread quickly among children who have not learned to use the toilet properly.

He urged to enhance public awareness about preventive measures including improved hygienic conditions, provision for potable water and sanitation along with improved understanding of parents about relevance of treatment.

He pointed out that a major proportion of child mortality and morbidity could be prevented by immediate and appropriate measures of identification of the disease and referral to the appropriate centers.

Equal attention is needed to be paid towards prevention as well as management of the ailment with equal involvement of parents and doctors for the cause of quality survival of the kids, he said.

The expert suggested that use of zinc and ORS should be actively promoted for management of diarrhea in coordination with medical associations and the government.

Each episode of diarrhea can cause weight loss and growth faltering, he said, adding, moreover, if diarrhea occurs frequently, there may be too little time to "catch up" on growth between episodes, the result being a flattening of the normal growth Children with severe undernutrition and diarrhoea must be fed very carefully; once rehydration is complete, nutritional rehabilitation should take place, preferably at a treatment center with expertise in this area.

Typically, children must spend 12-14 hours a day at the center for feeding and supportive care, returning each night to their homes, where frequent feeding is continued, he said.

If the child has to be admitted to hospital, the mother should stay with him or her, if possible, to assist with feeding and provide emotional support, he suggested.

He further said the doctor should ask the mother about the child's usual diet and about the food the child has received since diarrhea began.

The advice given should cover feeding both during diarrhea and after diarrhea stops; if possible, the recommendations for these two periods should be similar, with emphasis on a balanced, energy-rich diet that is appropriate for the child's age.

If the mother does not have or cannot obtain the recommended foods, or is strongly opposed to giving certain items, the doctor should adjust the recommendations to fit her situation. If she does not know how to prepare certain foods, the doctor should ensure that she is given clear instructions.

