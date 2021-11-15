UrduPoint.com

Child Specialist Urges Media To Promote Anti-measles, Rubella Vaccination Campaigns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Child specialist urged upon the media to play its vital role for creating an awareness among masses regarding the benefits of mega anti-measles and rubella vaccination drive which kicks off on Monday.

Talking to ptv, Child Specialist Dr Abdul Ghafar Bhutto said that collaboration of all stakeholders was key to success for MR campaign in the country.

He also encouraged parents to vaccinate their children against the deadly measles virus which attacks the respiratory tract, adding, media should support the campaign and apprise the parents of importance of vaccination, which can save millions of lives and prevent children from disease.

He said measles was a highly contagious illness caused by a virus that replicates in the nose and throat of an infected child or adult, adding that it has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide.

Measles remains a leading cause of death among children, with survivors often left with life-long disabilities such as blindness, deafness or brain damage, he warned.

The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine has been very effective in the elimination of disease and has high biosafety, he added.

