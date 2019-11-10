Child suffering from AIDS dies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :A five year old child suffering from Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) has died here on Sunday.

Kabir Siyal, 5, a resident of Tando Saeed Khan village of union council Barchani of Tando Jam, breathed his last due to the deadly virus, while his father Wazir Sial had also lost his life one month ago due to AIDS.

According to sources, 12 people have lost their lives in Hyderabad after current outbreak of HIV/AIDS while total 18 deaths had so far been reported due to AIDS in the district.