Child Used For Targeting Police Post With IED In Dir District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A child was used by miscreants for targeting a Police post in Dir District by an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) hidden in a steel pot.

According to the police, a boy arrived while carrying a steel pot and handed it over to police officials by saying that someone has sent cooked rice for them.

The policemen after receiving the pot opened it for checking and fined it fitted with Improvised Explosive Devise.

The policemen forthwith put the pot to a corner of the building and called Bomb Disposal Squad for defusing the explosive.

After the successful defusing of explosives, an investigation has been started for finding those persons who handed over the pot to a local boy for targeting police.

