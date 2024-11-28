Child Wellness Day Marked In Ghotki
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Child Wellness Day was celebrated at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Qadirpur, Ghotki district.
The event was organised by the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) EPI team Ghotki on Thursday.
The main objective of child wellness day celebration was to promote awareness on EPI demand generation and overcome the gaps between community and health facilities staff as they visit Basic Health Units and hospital without any fear as well staff will cooperate with patients in a good way.
A separate and safe play area was occupied for children where they played the games such as Rasa Kashi, Ludo, Jumping rope etc.
Children also draw different paintings interestingly.
Children took part actively in all type of activities.
In child wellness hundred plus children from the different with their mothers/ Parents KCIs, Immunization Champion Network Qadirpur. On the occasion, Regional Manager SRSO, TSV Taluka Ghotki, Vaccinators from government health Department district Ghotki, PPHI Doctors with staff, Monitoring Officer VBD, DSO Malaria and Representative from Hashu foundation participated and shared their valuable remarks.
