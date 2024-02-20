Open Menu

Child, Woman Die, Three Injured As Roof Collapses

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A child and woman were killed and three others injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed due to rain in Doranpur area of the provincial metropolis, police informed on Tuesday.

According to police, three women and two children were buried under the rubble when the roof of a house collapsed in Jinnah Hospital area of Doranpur, on the outskirts of the district.

Rescue 1122 said the bodies of a child and a woman were recovered from the rubble while the rest of the three people were retrieved in injured condition and shifted to hospital. The dead included Ibrahim (3) and a woman aged 50.

