Child, woman killed, four injured in two road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons including a child and a woman were killed and four others were injured in two road accidents near here on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said that three persons including two minor boys were going on a motorcycle rickshaw when a rashly driven bus hit the three-wheeler near Millat Chowk.

As a result, one Abdullah, son of Allah Rakha (10), killed on-the-spot, while Rehan, son of Allah Rakha (8), and Madeha, wife of Allah Rakha (28), all residents of Chak No 190-RB, suffered injuries.

In the second accident, a dumper hit a motorcycle rider and injured three persons, including two women, near Chak No 2, Ram Dawali, on Sargodha Road. As a result, one Zahida, wife of Nazeer (40), died on-the-spot. Also, another woman Kausar, wife of Shabbir Ahmad (50), and Ejaz, son of Muhammad Khan (36), all residents of Chiniot, sustained injuries.

All the injured were shifted to Allied Hospital.