ChildLife Treated 90,000 Flood-affected Children

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 09:36 PM

ChildLife Foundation has provided emergency care and consultation to 90,000 flood-affected children in Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :ChildLife Foundation has provided emergency care and consultation to 90,000 flood-affected children in Sindh and Balochistan.

The organization mobilized its team of more than 500 healthcare and management professionals on ground in calamity-hit locations across Sindh and Balochistan to provide urgent medical relief to children, said release on Tuesday.

"To mitigate the impact of floods on children, ChildLife has launched an integrated disaster response strategy," said CEO ChildLife Foundation, Ahson Rabbani.

It includes free emergency treatment at ChildLife's children Emergency Rooms, tele-consultations through its telemedicine network, and treatment at medical camps across flood-hit districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

ChildLife ERs in flood-impacted cities of Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Hyderabad and Quetta are providing free emergency care to children round the clock.

The organization has also leveraged its telemedicine network which spans all districts of Sindh and Balochistan to enable flood-affected children in rural areas to get lifesaving consultations from Karachi-based child specialists.

