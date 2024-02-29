Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

Over 55,0000 children here on Thursday were administered anti-polio drops in the district, in the ongoing campaig

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Over 55,0000 children here on Thursday were administered anti-polio drops in the district, in the ongoing campaign.

The officers of district administration and officers of the health department are monitoring the polio teams.

The polio teams were also directed to use all available resource achieve the target of the campaign .

