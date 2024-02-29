Open Menu

Children Administrated Vaccine During Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

Over 55,0000 children here on Thursday were administered anti-polio drops in the district, in the ongoing campaig

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Over 55,0000 children here on Thursday were administered anti-polio drops in the district, in the ongoing campaign.

The officers of district administration and officers of the health department are monitoring the polio teams.

The polio teams were also directed to use all available resource achieve the target of the campaign .

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Polio All

Recent Stories

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

3 minutes ago
 PMDC to work closely with ACCME

PMDC to work closely with ACCME

3 minutes ago
 UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

6 minutes ago
 CPC leadership discusses draft government work rep ..

CPC leadership discusses draft government work report

6 minutes ago
 Ten held for arranging a dance party

Ten held for arranging a dance party

6 minutes ago
 PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

6 minutes ago
Chad government on alert after attack on security ..

Chad government on alert after attack on security services

9 minutes ago
 Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during exp ..

Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..

17 minutes ago
 NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of c ..

NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

20 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI lea ..

May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases

11 minutes ago
 Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, ..

Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

Balochistan CM's election on Saturday

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan