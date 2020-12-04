UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Among 6 Injured In Peshawar Gas Explosion

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Children among 6 injured in Peshawar gas explosion

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A tleast six people including woman and children were received burn wounds after a fire broke out at their house at Dilazak Road in Peshawar city on early Friday morning.

According to details, an official of the Rescue 1122 said six people suffered serious burn injuries when a fire broke out after an explosion due to gas leakage in Peshawar, a private news channel reported.

Soon after the gas explosion, the people of the area rushed to the spot and called rescue 1122 who started relief operation by removing the injured from the house and shifted them to nearby hospital through Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances.

The injured were later referred to Burn Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Road Rescue 1122 Women Gas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

10 hours ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

10 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

11 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

9 hours ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.