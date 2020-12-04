Children among 6 injured in Peshawar gas explosion

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A tleast six people including woman and children were received burn wounds after a fire broke out at their house at Dilazak Road in Peshawar city on early Friday morning.

According to details, an official of the Rescue 1122 said six people suffered serious burn injuries when a fire broke out after an explosion due to gas leakage in Peshawar, a private news channel reported.

Soon after the gas explosion, the people of the area rushed to the spot and called rescue 1122 who started relief operation by removing the injured from the house and shifted them to nearby hospital through Rescue 1122 and Edhi ambulances.

The injured were later referred to Burn Hospital.