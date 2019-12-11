Children Among Five Injured In Quetta Gas Leakage Blast
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Atleast five members of a family including a woman and kids sustained serious injuries in a gas leakage blast inside a house in Pashtun Abad Quetta on early Wednesday Morning.
Rescue said the explosion occurred when a family member turn on stove in agas-filled room, which shattered windows and walls, a private news channel reported.
Rescue officials said they reached at the spot immediately and shifted the injured to Bolan Medical Complex hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.