Children Art & Crafts Workshop on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The closing ceremony of "Children Art & Crafts Workshop" will be held here on Monday at Alhmara Art Gallery.

Awn Chaudhary, Adviser to CM Punjab will be the chief guest.

The Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said "In this workshop children have learned many different techniques of art and crafts.

" In the previous workshops we received a overwhelming response from parents and children. Through these six workshops 250 participants have learned about art techniques and we will continue to conduct more workshops.

Children will be given certificates for participating in the workshop.