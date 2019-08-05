Children Arts & Craft Workshop concludes

(@imziishan)

The eight-day long "Children Arts & Craft Workshop" organized by Lahore Arts Council concluded here on Monday at Alhamra Art Gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : The eight-day long "Children Arts & Craft Workshop" organized by Lahore Arts Council concluded here on Monday at Alhamra Art Gallery.

Advisor to CM Punjab Awn Chaudhry was the chief guest of the event. Addressing the closing ceremony, he said that Alhamra's positive activities were improving the creativity among children which was a very healthy sign.

He said that it was a pleasure to see that Alhamra had become a hub of promotion of literature and culture. These kinds of creative workshops were a good platform for students to stimulate their extra-curricular talents and grow up as creative persons.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, our basic aim was to nurture our new generation's creative abilities as well as improve their moral and ethical values. "Our organization is working day and night for the well-being of the community, especially our new generation," he added.

Later, Awn Chaudhry and Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan distributed certificates among the children.