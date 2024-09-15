Children Barred From Sitting On Driver’s Seat Of Rickshaws
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Traffic Police has announced a ban on children sitting on the driver’s seat of rickshaws as part of a broader crackdown on overloaded school transport.
Official sources told APP that action has also been initiated against overloaded school vans, rickshaws, and buses.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar issued directives prohibiting the dangerous practice of children riding alongside rickshaw drivers, as well as hanging school bags or other items on the sides of rickshaws.
In a bid to enforce this decision, the traffic police claim to have deployed 251 wardens outside various educational institutions across the city. However, reports indicate that these wardens are present outside only a limited number of schools, with many others left unattended. Consequently, several overloaded school vans, rickshaws, and buses continue to violate the new regulations.
