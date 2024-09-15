Open Menu

Children Barred From Sitting On Driver’s Seat Of Rickshaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Children barred from sitting on driver’s seat of rickshaws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Traffic Police has announced a ban on children sitting on the driver’s seat of rickshaws as part of a broader crackdown on overloaded school transport.

Official sources told APP that action has also been initiated against overloaded school vans, rickshaws, and buses.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar issued directives prohibiting the dangerous practice of children riding alongside rickshaw drivers, as well as hanging school bags or other items on the sides of rickshaws.

In a bid to enforce this decision, the traffic police claim to have deployed 251 wardens outside various educational institutions across the city. However, reports indicate that these wardens are present outside only a limited number of schools, with many others left unattended. Consequently, several overloaded school vans, rickshaws, and buses continue to violate the new regulations.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Driver Traffic

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan