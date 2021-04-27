Children being vaccinated against different diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A vaccination campaign for children against different diseases is underway in the district under District Health Authority.

District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed said here on Tuesday that vaccination of children up to two years against 11 different seasonal diseases would continue till April 30.

He said that vaccination was free of cost from health centers, government hospitals,and regional centers.