Children Being Vaccinated Against Different Epidemics Across District; Dr Bilal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:01 PM

The three-month vigorous campaign for vaccination of children less than 15 months of age against different epidemics is continued across the district under the aegis of district health department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : The three-month vigorous campaign for vaccination of children less than 15 months of age against different epidemics is continued across the district under the aegis of district health department.

The parents can save their children from different epidemics like Tuberculosis, Polio, Pneumonia, Measles, Meningitis, Whooping Cough, Spasms, Motions, Diphtheria, etc. by vaccination.

This was told by District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal-e-Rabbi, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and other officers were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner expressed displeasure over failure in achieving targets of the campaign in Tehsil Jarranwala and directed for making arrangements in this regard.

The DC said that vaccination of children against epidemics is imperative for maintaining their health and establishing healthy society.

He said that effective measures were being taken at government level for vaccination. However, he urged the need of creating awareness among the parents about vaccination of children against different diseases.

He said that vaccination of children was our national duty, adding that all available resources were being mobilized for achieving cent per cent targets of outreach program.

