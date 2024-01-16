Open Menu

Children Complex 100 Bedded New Emergency Goes Functional

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 10:41 PM

100 bedded new emergency of Children Complex to facilitate the patients pouring from South Punjab and adjoining provinces opened here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) 100 bedded new emergency of Children Complex to facilitate the patients pouring from South Punjab and adjoining provinces opened here on Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, inaugurated the emergency.

Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti, MS Dr Kamran Asif and other officials were present.

Later, talking to reporters, Mohsin Naqvi stated that the emergency new OPD and upgraded pathology lab have been completed within record period and hailed the efforts of Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jan Khan, Dr Kashif Chishti and Dr Kamran Asif.

He informed that the facilities would serve the patients not only visiting from South Punjab but also hailing from KPK, Balochistan and other areas.

Naqvi announced that Nishtar-II and DHQ Hospital South City would also been opened soon adding that 100 health facilities would be inaugurated within the current month.

The CM maintained that he had a wish to build a big hospital in Multan like Lahore and added that Faisal Mukhtar and his sister Fadia Kashif worked a lot for the life support of kids.

He advised doctors and nurses to take ownership of the hospital like others in their own homes.

Earlier, the CM was briefed that the Child Life Foundation would run the affairs of the new emergency and it has been built on the pattern of Mayo Hospital Lahore.

The emergency will offer medical and surgical services besides other facilities.

