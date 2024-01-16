Children Complex 100 Bedded New Emergency Goes Functional
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 10:41 PM
100 bedded new emergency of Children Complex to facilitate the patients pouring from South Punjab and adjoining provinces opened here on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) 100 bedded new emergency of Children Complex to facilitate the patients pouring from South Punjab and adjoining provinces opened here on Tuesday.
Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, inaugurated the emergency.
Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti, MS Dr Kamran Asif and other officials were present.
Later, talking to reporters, Mohsin Naqvi stated that the emergency new OPD and upgraded pathology lab have been completed within record period and hailed the efforts of Secretary Health Punjab, Ali Jan Khan, Dr Kashif Chishti and Dr Kamran Asif.
He informed that the facilities would serve the patients not only visiting from South Punjab but also hailing from KPK, Balochistan and other areas.
Naqvi announced that Nishtar-II and DHQ Hospital South City would also been opened soon adding that 100 health facilities would be inaugurated within the current month.
The CM maintained that he had a wish to build a big hospital in Multan like Lahore and added that Faisal Mukhtar and his sister Fadia Kashif worked a lot for the life support of kids.
He advised doctors and nurses to take ownership of the hospital like others in their own homes.
Earlier, the CM was briefed that the Child Life Foundation would run the affairs of the new emergency and it has been built on the pattern of Mayo Hospital Lahore.
The emergency will offer medical and surgical services besides other facilities.
1953 hrs
Recent Stories
Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty
Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari
Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"
Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Amb ..
China applauds Pakistan, other countries for reaffirming firm support to One Chi ..
FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement
PM emphasizes unleashing full potential of Pakistan's agri sector
Efficient utilization of resources in health programmes urged
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations7 minutes ago
-
Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari7 minutes ago
-
Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"7 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Ambassador of Azerbaija ..7 minutes ago
-
FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement58 minutes ago
-
Efficient utilization of resources in health programmes urged58 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers58 minutes ago
-
Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university58 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest 18 illegal immigrants58 minutes ago
-
Upholding law is mandatory for political parties: Shazia Murri58 minutes ago
-
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi1 hour ago