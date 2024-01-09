Children Complex arranges workshop on early childhood development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Children Complex organized a three day capacity building workshop of doctors on Early Childhood Development (ECD).

Masters Trainers Dr Irum, Dr Uzma Afzal and others imparted training on the topic.

Dr Imran Waqas, Dr Sohail Arshsd, MS Dr Kamran Asif were among others who attended the work. On opening day, Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti, highlighted the importance of ECD. The workshop is being held by Punjab government in collaboration with UNICEF.