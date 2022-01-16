Children Complex conducts first ever open heart surgery of kids in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A team of doctors conducted first ever open heart surgery of a kid at Children Complex here.

A spokesperson for Children Complex said that Abdullah Sajjad (5) underwent four hours long surgery for Artial spectrum Defect (ASD) closure on Saturday.

He informed that the patient was stable and recovering adding that medics already have done 20 closed heart surgeries including PDA ligation, Coarctation repair, PA banding during last 3 months.

He stated that Dean Professor Kashif Chishti and MS Dr. Ahsan extended complete logistic support for the surgery.

Hats off to the efforts of Cardiac surgeon, Dr.

Ali Bukhari, HOD Cardiology, Dr Sohail Arshad and CCU team for achieving the milestone, the spokesperson remarked.

Dr Ali Bukhari told APP that a team of 20 members conducted the first ever surgery and added that big holes in heart of the patient are closed in it.

He informed that surgery was the ultimate solution for the problems because the disease leads to death of kid within two to three years if it is not treated.

The patient Abdullah is eating normally after surgery and is recovering, Dr Bukhari maintained.

It merits mentioning here that paediatric cardiac surgery was launched in Sept last year at health facility by First Lady Samina Arif Alvi.