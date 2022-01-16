UrduPoint.com

Children Complex Conducts First Ever Open Heart Surgery Of Kids In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Children Complex conducts first ever open heart surgery of kids in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A team of doctors conducted first ever open heart surgery of a kid at Children Complex here.

A spokesperson for Children Complex said that Abdullah Sajjad (5) underwent four hours long surgery for Artial spectrum Defect (ASD) closure on Saturday.

He informed that the patient was stable and recovering adding that medics already have done 20 closed heart surgeries including PDA ligation, Coarctation repair, PA banding during last 3 months.

He stated that Dean Professor Kashif Chishti and MS Dr. Ahsan extended complete logistic support for the surgery.

Hats off to the efforts of Cardiac surgeon, Dr.

Ali Bukhari, HOD Cardiology, Dr Sohail Arshad and CCU team for achieving the milestone, the spokesperson remarked.

Dr Ali Bukhari told APP that a team of 20 members conducted the first ever surgery and added that big holes in heart of the patient are closed in it.

He informed that surgery was the ultimate solution for the problems because the disease leads to death of kid within two to three years if it is not treated.

The patient Abdullah is eating normally after surgery and is recovering, Dr Bukhari maintained.

It merits mentioning here that paediatric cardiac surgery was launched in Sept last year at health facility by First Lady Samina Arif Alvi.

Related Topics

Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

4 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

13 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

13 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

13 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.