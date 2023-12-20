Children Complex gets regular MS

After a lapse of one year, Children Complex got a regular Medical Superintendent and Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department appointed Dr Kamran Asif for the slot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) After a lapse of one year, Children Complex got a regular Medical Superintendent and Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department appointed Dr Kamran Asif for the slot.

Prior to the new assignment, he had been serving as AMS and was holding additional charge of MS for the last one year.

Dr Kamran joined Children Complex in 2013 and has been working in different administrative positions.

He was given the additional charge of MS after the refusal of a female doctor who was serving in Layyah to join.

APP/mjk