Open Menu

Children Complex Gets Regular MS

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Children Complex gets regular MS

After a lapse of one year, Children Complex got a regular Medical Superintendent and Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department appointed Dr  Kamran Asif for the slot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) After a lapse of one year, Children Complex got a regular Medical Superintendent and Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department appointed Dr  Kamran Asif for the slot.

Prior to the new assignment, he had been serving as AMS and was holding additional charge of MS for the last one year.

Dr Kamran joined Children Complex in 2013 and has been working in different administrative positions.

He was given the additional charge of MS after the refusal of a female doctor who was serving in Layyah to join.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

Police arrest accused in injured condition

Police arrest accused in injured condition

3 minutes ago
 Process of taking, submission of nomination papers ..

Process of taking, submission of nomination papers starts in KP

3 minutes ago
 Alvi, Raisi for coordinated efforts by Islamic sta ..

Alvi, Raisi for coordinated efforts by Islamic states for an end to Gaza massacr ..

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi joins pre-Christmas celebrations in ..

Mayor Karachi joins pre-Christmas celebrations in St. Anthony Church

4 minutes ago
 SBP announces public holiday on Dec 25

SBP announces public holiday on Dec 25

3 minutes ago
 Three-member gang of robbers arrested

Three-member gang of robbers arrested

5 minutes ago
Man arrested with spreading fake currency in marke ..

Man arrested with spreading fake currency in market

5 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for 19th Choli ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for 19th Cholistan Rally

9 minutes ago
 Food System Dashboard to help improving nutrition, ..

Food System Dashboard to help improving nutrition, health outcomes: DG SFA

9 minutes ago
 Solangi reviews arrangements for Sindhi poet Shaik ..

Solangi reviews arrangements for Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz's 100th birth anniversa ..

9 minutes ago
 Christmas preparations in full swing

Christmas preparations in full swing

9 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to Shaheed Rescuers

Rich tributes paid to Shaheed Rescuers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan