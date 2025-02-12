Open Menu

Children Complex Marks Int'l Childhood Cancer Day

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Children Complex marks int'l Childhood Cancer Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Children Complex observed International Childhood Cancer Day by organizing a walk to create an awareness among public here on Wednesday.

Led by Dean Children Complex Dr Kashif Chishti, the walk was attended by Dr Zulfiqar Rana, Dr Imran Waqas, Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Kamran Adil, Dr Asim Khursheed, Nursing Superintendent, Tabita Gohar, paramedics, and nurses.

After the walk, Dean of Children’s Hospital, Professor Dr Muhammad Kashif, cut a cake to encourage the children affected by cancer admitted at the hospital and distributed prizes among them.

Every year, the world celebrates International Childhood Cancer Day. The day aims to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children affected by cancer and their families. It is a global campaign focused on creating awareness about childhood cancer.

APP/mjk

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

1 hour ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

2 hours ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

2 hours ago
 Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

2 hours ago
 Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

2 hours ago
 World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

2 hours ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

3 hours ago
 Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What ..

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan