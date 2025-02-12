MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Children Complex observed International Childhood Cancer Day by organizing a walk to create an awareness among public here on Wednesday.

Led by Dean Children Complex Dr Kashif Chishti, the walk was attended by Dr Zulfiqar Rana, Dr Imran Waqas, Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Kamran Adil, Dr Asim Khursheed, Nursing Superintendent, Tabita Gohar, paramedics, and nurses.

After the walk, Dean of Children’s Hospital, Professor Dr Muhammad Kashif, cut a cake to encourage the children affected by cancer admitted at the hospital and distributed prizes among them.

Every year, the world celebrates International Childhood Cancer Day. The day aims to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children affected by cancer and their families. It is a global campaign focused on creating awareness about childhood cancer.

APP/mjk