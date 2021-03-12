UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Complex MS Receives Second Dose Of COVID

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:57 PM

Children Complex MS receives second dose of COVID

Medical Superintentend (MS) Children Complex, Dr Zahid Akhtar, was inoculated second dose of Coronavirus here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Medical Superintentend (MS) Children Complex, Dr Zahid Akhtar, was inoculated second dose of Coronavirus here on Friday.

A spokesperson for Children Complex informed that Dr Akhtar received second dose after receiving confirmation code from NADRA.

He stated that as many as 849 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against the global pandemic.

He urged upon public not to pay any attention to negative propaganda about vaccine adding that registration of senior citizens was under way in the hospital.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sanjrani's victory big success of PM, his party: S ..

22 seconds ago

US Has 'Full Support' of Saudi Leaders for Efforts ..

23 seconds ago

Mirza Muhammad Afridi takes oath as Senate deputy ..

25 seconds ago

Iranian Cargo Ship Subjected to 'Terrorist Attack' ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Vaccination to Be Key Driver to Global ..

5 minutes ago

Bangash congratulates newly elected Senate Chairma ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.