Children Complex MS receives second dose of COVID

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Medical Superintentend (MS) Children Complex, Dr Zahid Akhtar, was inoculated second dose of Coronavirus here on Friday.

A spokesperson for Children Complex informed that Dr Akhtar received second dose after receiving confirmation code from NADRA.

He stated that as many as 849 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against the global pandemic.

He urged upon public not to pay any attention to negative propaganda about vaccine adding that registration of senior citizens was under way in the hospital.