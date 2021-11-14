UrduPoint.com

Children Complex Needs More Land For Expanding Emergency, Heart, Eye Services

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:20 PM

Children Complex needs more land for expanding emergency, heart, eye services

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Children Complex needs more land for expansion of its emergency, cardiac, eye, Out Patient Department (OPD) and dental services to cater the patients pouring in from across South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Children Complex Dr Ahsan Ullah Khan, told APP on Sunday that Civil Hospital which was adjacent to the health facility could be handed over to them for this purpose.

He informed that it had been functioning as District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital since 1972, adding that after establishment of Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) as DHQ, it could be shifted there.

"We need an eight storey expansion of Children Complex for which this hospital suits us the most. We can build two parking basements, as many emergency wards, besides heart, eye, dental and OPD services expansion to facilitate the patients.

" he explained.

Recently, Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmad visited Children Complex wherein hospital administration briefed him about this plan, the MS said and added that the commissioner asked them to send him a proposal for Civil Hospital suitability so that he could discuss it with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Dr Ahsan informed that the hospital has a small emergency while turn out of patients was too much, adding that similarly, it extends dental diagnosis services only and does not offer any procedure of teeth cure.

For lately inaugurated pediatric surgery, Children Complex also requires latest operation theatres (OTs) which could also be constructed in this eight storey plan, the MS noted.

If approved, the expansion may cost Rs three to four billion, he estimated.

/395

Related Topics

Multan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Cure May Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system f ..

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system for resilient navigation

7 minutes ago
 UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripart ..

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

22 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

52 minutes ago
 UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

1 hour ago
 Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding ..

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding between nations: Omar Ghobash

1 hour ago
 UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.