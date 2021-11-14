Children Complex needs more land for expanding emergency, heart, eye services

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Children Complex needs more land for expansion of its emergency, cardiac, eye, Out Patient Department (OPD) and dental services to cater the patients pouring in from across South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Children Complex Dr Ahsan Ullah Khan, told APP on Sunday that Civil Hospital which was adjacent to the health facility could be handed over to them for this purpose.

He informed that it had been functioning as District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital since 1972, adding that after establishment of Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) as DHQ, it could be shifted there.

"We need an eight storey expansion of Children Complex for which this hospital suits us the most. We can build two parking basements, as many emergency wards, besides heart, eye, dental and OPD services expansion to facilitate the patients.

" he explained.

Recently, Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmad visited Children Complex wherein hospital administration briefed him about this plan, the MS said and added that the commissioner asked them to send him a proposal for Civil Hospital suitability so that he could discuss it with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Dr Ahsan informed that the hospital has a small emergency while turn out of patients was too much, adding that similarly, it extends dental diagnosis services only and does not offer any procedure of teeth cure.

For lately inaugurated pediatric surgery, Children Complex also requires latest operation theatres (OTs) which could also be constructed in this eight storey plan, the MS noted.

If approved, the expansion may cost Rs three to four billion, he estimated.

