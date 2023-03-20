UrduPoint.com

Children Complex Observes World Head Injury Awareness Day

Published March 20, 2023

Children Complex observes World Head Injury Awareness Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Children Complex Paeds Neurology Department on Monday marked World Head Injury Awareness Day aiming to sensitize the public that anything from mild head bumps to severe injuries can result from banging one's head.

Dean Children Complex along with Dr Shakeel Mashoori, Dr Amir Hanif, Dr Shahnab, and others cut the cake in this connection.

Later, an awareness walk was organized attended by a good number of doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

It is worth mentioning here that the occurrence strives to reduce accidents and brain injuries by drawing attention to the necessity of wearing helmets and putting seat belts on, for example.

Brain injuries can happen during sports, vehicle accidents, or a simple fall, but they can have long-term consequences such as major damage to the central nervous system and brain.

There are symptoms to look out for, including headaches, nausea, vomiting, problems with speech, feelings of being confused, mood swings, blurred vision, ringing in your ears, and many others.

