Open Menu

Children Day Celebrated At Japanese Park To Promote Healthy Culture Among Toddlers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers

The International Day for children was celebrated here on Monday at the Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers to indulge in physical activities, nature exploration and climate action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The International Day for children was celebrated here on Monday at the Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers to indulge in physical activities, nature exploration and climate action.

The civil society organisation, Izhar Soul held a unique celebration of the global kids day with different games and activities being played by children in the park including 3D puzzle solving, bowling, drawing, and model making.

Talking to APP, CEO Izhar Soul, Nousheen Izhar said there was dire need to infuse tendencies among the toddlers and juvenile in the early age about benefits of physical activities, creative ventures and nature loving activities that were helpful in improving the mindset of children to build their personality as healthy individuals of the society.

She said it was necessary to hold such activities in schools and since the summer vacations had started instead of leaving children to languish on their couches watching cartoons, playing games and sitting idle such activities should be held by civil society organisations to bring learning experiences and adventure that could help them in becoming productive members of society and stay away from negative activities.

Nousheen added that children's improved interaction among peers was very important to build their confidence, ability to work in a team and handling different and difficult tasks in varying situation.

Related Topics

Civil Society From

Recent Stories

Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Ma ..

Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"

13 minutes ago
 Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environment ..

Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK

22 minutes ago
 SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

23 minutes ago
 11 killed in Quetta coal mine

11 killed in Quetta coal mine

23 minutes ago
 UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weeke ..

UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs

30 minutes ago
 KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of pow ..

KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers

30 minutes ago
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly

6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly

30 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..

30 minutes ago
 KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's ..

KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over studen ..

22 minutes ago
 DC urges parents to administer polio drops to thei ..

DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children

22 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri

22 minutes ago
 19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to s ..

19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to start from Aug 2

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan