Children Day Celebrated At Japanese Park To Promote Healthy Culture Among Toddlers
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The International Day for children was celebrated here on Monday at the Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers to indulge in physical activities, nature exploration and climate action.
The civil society organisation, Izhar Soul held a unique celebration of the global kids day with different games and activities being played by children in the park including 3D puzzle solving, bowling, drawing, and model making.
Talking to APP, CEO Izhar Soul, Nousheen Izhar said there was dire need to infuse tendencies among the toddlers and juvenile in the early age about benefits of physical activities, creative ventures and nature loving activities that were helpful in improving the mindset of children to build their personality as healthy individuals of the society.
She said it was necessary to hold such activities in schools and since the summer vacations had started instead of leaving children to languish on their couches watching cartoons, playing games and sitting idle such activities should be held by civil society organisations to bring learning experiences and adventure that could help them in becoming productive members of society and stay away from negative activities.
Nousheen added that children's improved interaction among peers was very important to build their confidence, ability to work in a team and handling different and difficult tasks in varying situation.
