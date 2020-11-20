Children day celebrated to mark curb child abuse, violence, discrimination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection & Welfare Commission in collaboration with Group Development Pakistan (GDP) on Friday organized a seminar to celebrate the 'Universal Children Day'.

GDP is a civil society organization working on protecting and promoting child rights and strengthening child protection and justice with children across Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here, Secretary Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Manzoor Ahmed graced the occasion as a chief guest and Ayesha Bano Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, Ijaz Khan Deputy Chief KP Child Protection & Welfare Commission, Qamer 'Naseem Blue Veins and members from civil society were also participated.

Universal Children's Day is celebrated every year to assure protection of rights of children worldwide. This is an opportunity for raising awareness on the need to protect the children from misuse, violence and different forms of discrimination.

Bureaucracy, civil society representatives, parliamentarians, media and child rights activist joined hands to celebrates this year's Universal Children's day and draw the attention of key stakeholders including parents, government, parliamentarians and policy makers to work together on the issues of child rights and stressed on the need to take appropriate measures.

A religious scholar, professor & member of KPCPWP, Dr Abdul Ghafoor highlighted the teachings of islam about child rights.

He said that Islam gives symbolic significance to the rights of children. He further included that it is parent's responsibility to groom and educate their children and to provide them the best basic education.

He requested the government to provide free basic education to the vulnerable children and rights of the orphans shouldn't be violated. The use of children for smuggling and other illegal activities should be completely banned & corporal punishment must be abolished.

Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Deputy Chief Protection Officer Child Protection & Welfare Commission said that 20th November is observed world wide in view to ensure the protection of children and their rights.

He added that Pakistan is 20th of the countries that ratified UNCRC to create a child-friendly environment in the country and it clearly defined the protection of the children.

He said that the Commission are working to introduce a well-equipped child protection mechanism in the province.

Commission through its twelve district child protection units identified/ facilitated 30474 cases of children at risk including 18808 boys11659 female and 7 transgender.

So far, 4603 children have been provided with psychosocial support, 13983 children have been provided with social support from Child Protection & Welfare Fund, 1066 Child Protection Committees have been formed and CPUs established referral mechanism in each district with 308 partners as a whole.

The KP government is starting a Provincial awareness campaign for the protection of children against Child Abuse. We are starting multiple activates with relevant stakeholders like MPAs, Public departments, Teachers, Parents, children's, care givers, community etc and trying to developed violence free society for children in KP.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ayesha Bano said: "We owe it to the children of Pakistan, to our moral conscience and to the future generations, to leave behind a country in which every child is protected from violence".

Blue Veins Programme Coordinator Qamar Naseem said: "We must encourage all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Pakistan a better place for children and families".

"By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources, they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect by creating strong and resilient society where children, youth, and families are aware of their constitutional rights" said Mr Manzor Ahmad Secretary Social Welfare department.

"Everyone's participation is critical. Focusing on ways to connect with families is the best thing our community can do to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect" said Mr Qamar Naseem, Executive Director, Blue veins.

Imran Takkar provincial coordinator Group Development said that its a need of the day to ensure Child Justice as per the international commitment made by Pakistan by ratifying different international conventions related to children.