Children day observed in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the globe the district administration here on Wednesday observed International day of children at Government School for Deaf Children with Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hussain as the chief guest.

On this occasion the Deputy Commissioner directed Social Welfare Department to release fund for the school while stating that provision of basic facilities to the special children was the prime responsibilities of government.

He said the government was taking various measures for special children and for the purpose a school for deaf children was being constructed in Dabbar, Tehsil Timergara and to be made functional by next year.

During the visit the deputy commissioner distributed gifts among the special children and announced that uniform would also be provided to all special students. Youth Officer Izharuddin and representatives of Social Welfare Department were also present in the event.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion,lauded social welfare department role for the philanthropic initiatives and for the betterment of special persons.