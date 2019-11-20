UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Day Observed In Lower Dir

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:33 PM

Children day observed in Lower Dir

Like other parts of the globe the district administration here on Wednesday observed International day of children at Government School for Deaf Children with Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hussain as the chief guest

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the globe the district administration here on Wednesday observed International day of children at Government School for Deaf Children with Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hussain as the chief guest.

On this occasion the Deputy Commissioner directed Social Welfare Department to release fund for the school while stating that provision of basic facilities to the special children was the prime responsibilities of government.

He said the government was taking various measures for special children and for the purpose a school for deaf children was being constructed in Dabbar, Tehsil Timergara and to be made functional by next year.

During the visit the deputy commissioner distributed gifts among the special children and announced that uniform would also be provided to all special students. Youth Officer Izharuddin and representatives of Social Welfare Department were also present in the event.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion,lauded social welfare department role for the philanthropic initiatives and for the betterment of special persons.

Related Topics

Visit Timergara Event All Government

Recent Stories

Turkey strongly advocated resolution of Kashmir di ..

56 seconds ago

Opposition members of Rehbar Committee asks ECP to ..

1 minute ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC)s chief justice expr ..

16 seconds ago

France unlocks 1.5 bn euros to ease hospital strai ..

56 seconds ago

Punjab Minister for Law,Parliamentary Affairs and ..

57 seconds ago

African nations urged to implement free trade are ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.