Children Dispute Claims Life In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:38 PM

Children dispute claims life in Faisalabad

A quarrel among children lead to a murder in Satiana area here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:A quarrel among children lead to a murder in Satiana area here on Thursday.

According to Police, Arshad (55) was shot dead by his neighbours after exchange of some harsh arguments over fighting of children in Chak 31-GB.

Police handed over the body to the family.

Police have registered a case.

