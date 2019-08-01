Children dispute claims life in Faisalabad

A quarrel among children lead to a murder in Satiana area here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:

According to Police, Arshad (55) was shot dead by his neighbours after exchange of some harsh arguments over fighting of children in Chak 31-GB.

Police handed over the body to the family.

Police have registered a case.