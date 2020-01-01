UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Drawing Workshop At Lahore Arts Council

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Children drawing workshop at Lahore Arts Council

A two-day "Children Drawing Workshop" organised by the Lahore Arts Council started here on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A two-day "Children Drawing Workshop" organised by the Lahore Arts Council started here on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana inaugurated the workshop along with Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar and Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan.

Sadia Sohail congratulated the children and appreciated efforts of the Alhamra management for organising successful activities.

The Alhamra Art Centre had registered more than 30 children for the "Children Drawing Workshop" and their age group was from 5-15 years old. The children would be taught basic techniques of drawing under the supervision of experienced art teachers.

Related Topics

Lahore From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes allegations re ..

37 minutes ago

KPRA doubles revenue collection: Taimur Jhagra

2 minutes ago

Rs 2.2m fine imposed on profiteers in last month i ..

2 minutes ago

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

1 hour ago

2020 to be year of economic development: Murad Sae ..

2 minutes ago

Handicrafts Exhibition from January 12

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.