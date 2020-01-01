Children drawing workshop at Lahore Arts Council

A two-day "Children Drawing Workshop" organised by the Lahore Arts Council started here on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A two-day "Children Drawing Workshop" organised by the Lahore Arts Council started here on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana inaugurated the workshop along with Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar and Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan.

Sadia Sohail congratulated the children and appreciated efforts of the Alhamra management for organising successful activities.

The Alhamra Art Centre had registered more than 30 children for the "Children Drawing Workshop" and their age group was from 5-15 years old. The children would be taught basic techniques of drawing under the supervision of experienced art teachers.