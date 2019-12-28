UrduPoint.com
Children Drawing Workshop From Jan 1st At Alhamra Hall

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:37 PM

Children drawing workshop from Jan 1st at Alhamra Hall

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is set to organize a two-day 'Children Drawing Workshop' here at Alhamra Hall from January 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is set to organize a two-day 'Children Drawing Workshop' here at Alhamra Hall from January 1.

Executive Director LAC Athar Ali Khan said here on Saturday that children aging from five to fourteen years could participate in the workshop that would continue from 1100 to 1300 Hrs daily.

He said that LAC is holding this activity with an objective to encourage the children as well as polish their drawing skills. He said that LAC would continue to organize suchevents for promotion of co-curricular activities among the children.

