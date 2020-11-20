UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Education Top Priority Of Govt: Bushra Rind

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:04 PM

Children education top priority of Govt: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Chairperson Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Friday said the government of Balochistan was giving top priority to education along with providing protection to children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Chairperson Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Friday said the government of Balochistan was giving top priority to education along with providing protection to children.

She said that children should be provided with the best education and training and they would perform their best responsibilities for the country's future.

"If they get a good upbringing in a better environment, will have a positive impact on the whole society", she said.

Bushra Rind further said on International Children's Day, there was a need to educate children as modern requirements and to acquaint them with traditions.

The training of children was a very serious and responsible step adding that we all should play their respective roles to train children so they would become good citizens in the society,

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

SAPM for adopting narrative to raise importance of ..

1 minute ago

First fish cargo ship arrives at Gwadar seaport

1 minute ago

ATC convicts another JuD leader in terror finance ..

1 minute ago

EU Wishes to Work With Beijing on Climate Change - ..

1 minute ago

ICT administration sealed 36 restaurants for not c ..

4 minutes ago

Children should be given freedom to enjoy their li ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.