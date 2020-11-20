Children education top priority of Govt: Bushra Rind

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Chairperson Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Friday said the government of Balochistan was giving top priority to education along with providing protection to children

She said that children should be provided with the best education and training and they would perform their best responsibilities for the country's future.

"If they get a good upbringing in a better environment, will have a positive impact on the whole society", she said.

Bushra Rind further said on International Children's Day, there was a need to educate children as modern requirements and to acquaint them with traditions.

The training of children was a very serious and responsible step adding that we all should play their respective roles to train children so they would become good citizens in the society,