'Children Emergency Response Center' made operational at Sandeman Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Saturday said the incumbent provincial government had successfully made operational the 'Children Emergency Response Center' here at the Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta.

Taking to tweeter, he said a comprehensive plan was on the cards to establish Emergency Tele-Medicine Satellite Centers to treat the children in all the provincial district hospitals.