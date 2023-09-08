Open Menu

Children Enrollment Started In Govt Special Education Center

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Children enrollment has started in Government Special Education Center Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Children enrollment has started in Government Special education Center Jaranwala.

Central Headmistress in a statement said here on Friday that the children with disabilities aged 4 to 12 years would be enrolled.

She said that the students would be provided free uniform, books, wheelchairs, clutches and other gadgets in addition to the transport facility totally free of cost.

She said that every enrolled student would also be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs.800 if he would ensure his 70 percent attendance in the class. More information in this regard could be obtained from special center through telephone number 041-4316369, she added.

