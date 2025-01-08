Open Menu

Children Fight Sparks Family Feud,leaving Seven Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Children fight sparks family feud,leaving seven injured

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Seven people injured in a dispute between two families,here on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials,eyewitnesses reported that the two groups exchanged gunfire during the altercation.

The injured individuals were identified as Abdul Rasheed (40),Muhammad Hafeez (35), Shafqat (25),Faraz (23), Anjum Saleem (30),Sultan(20) and Intizar Mehdi (22).

Injured were shifted to the district hospital for emergency treatment.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured

Recent Stories

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

1 minute ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

20 minutes ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

37 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

50 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

2 hours ago
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

2 hours ago
 Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan