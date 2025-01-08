Children Fight Sparks Family Feud,leaving Seven Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Seven people injured in a dispute between two families,here on Wednesday.
According to rescue officials,eyewitnesses reported that the two groups exchanged gunfire during the altercation.
The injured individuals were identified as Abdul Rasheed (40),Muhammad Hafeez (35), Shafqat (25),Faraz (23), Anjum Saleem (30),Sultan(20) and Intizar Mehdi (22).
Injured were shifted to the district hospital for emergency treatment.
Further investigation was underway.
